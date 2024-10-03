Air India cabin crew outraged by airline’s new room-sharing policy

Air India’s cabin crew is expressing outrage over the airline’s new room-sharing policy, part of a $400 million brand overhaul funded by the Tata Group. Beginning December 1, the policy requires most crew members to share hotel rooms during layovers, reserving private accommodations for senior staff. Crew members have raised concerns about privacy, safety, and the potential impact on their well-being.

Junior crew members are particularly affected, as they must share rooms with colleagues—often strangers—while senior members retain private accommodations. One senior crew member criticized the decision, saying, “Air India is trying to compete globally, but they should start by treating their own staff better.”

Rival airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways offer individual hotel rooms, highlighting the divide in employee treatment. Critics argue the room-sharing policy could affect crew performance, service quality, and passenger safety due to sleep disruptions.

The policy has drawn backlash, with many questioning why cost-cutting is being prioritized over crew comfort and safety, especially as the airline spends billions on new aircraft and infrastructure. Crew members point out that India’s civil aviation regulations require undisturbed rest for staff, essential for safety, particularly on long flights.

The controversy follows a previous safety incident in London, where a cabin crew member was attacked at a hotel, further heightening concerns over the new policy. With unions no longer representing them, Air India’s crew is considering collective action, such as mass sick leave, to protest the decision.

