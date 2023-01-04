Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to Paris CDG returns to Delhi after slats/flaps issue

On 4 January, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (registered VT-AND) operated flight AI143 between Delhi, India and Paris Roissy, France. Shortly after take-off, the captain made an announcement indicating that the aircraft suffered a problem with the flaps and slats.

The decision was made to return to Delhi, not before dumping fuel during a holding pattern, as seen on Flightradar24:

Yatrik Sheth, a passenger, witnessed on social media: “AI-143 DEL-CDG, we pushed back on time at 1306 hrs IST. Shortly after takeoff, captain comes on PA to announce we have a snag with the flaps and slats, so we’re returning back to base. Circled over Delhi and dumped fuel.. landed back around 1425 hrs IST.”

The aircraft taxied to a remote area, where engineers got on board. Crew announced that lunch would be served during the maintenance. After lunch, coffee and tea was served.

After a long wait, the captain announced an aircraft change. A new departure has been scheduled for 18:00 (local time).

AI-143 DEL-CDG, we pushed back on time at 1306 hrs IST. Shortly after takeoff, captain comes on PA to announce we have a snag with the flaps and slats, so we’re returning back to base. Circled over Delhi and dumped fuel.. landed back around 1425 hrs IST 1/n pic.twitter.com/tpfWWXNY6w — Yatrik Sheth (@MaaziSatakli) January 4, 2023