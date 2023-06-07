Air India Boeing 777 from Delhi to San Francisco diverts to Magadan, Russia

On 6 June, an Air India Boeing 777 (registered VT-ALH) operated flight AI173 between Delhi, India and San Francisco, United States. After an engine failure, the aircraft was forced to divert to the airport of Magadan in Russia.

The aircraft, carrying 216 passengers and 6 crew members including more than hundred U.S. citizens, safely landed and was awaited by local authorities.

“Given the infrastructural limitations around the remote airport, we can confirm that all passengers were eventually moved to a makeshift accommodation, after making sincere attempts to accommodate passengers in hotels locally with the help of government authorities,” Air India wrote in a statement, adding that they are closely working together with the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok, the Ministry of External affairs of India and the Russian authorities.

The airline added that a replacement aircraft has been dispatched from Mumbai towards Magadan and will carry the passengers and crew members onward to San Francisco.

“All of us at Air India are concerned about the passengers and staff and are making every effort possible to operate the ferry flight as soon as possible,” the airline ensures.