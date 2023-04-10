An Air India passenger attacked the crew – Flight to London returned to Delhi shortly after takeoff

An Air India flight that departed for London Heathrow from Indira Gandhi International Airport returned to Delhi three hours after takeoff after the passenger misbehaved with two cabin crew members. He was dropped from the plane and a complaint was filed with the police. The flight AI111 operated by Boeing 787-8 registered VT-ANE took off from Delhi at 06:52 on Monday and returned to Indira Gandhi Airport at 09:36.

The shocking incident happened a month after an intoxicated man urinated on another passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

“Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London Heathrow on April 10, 2023, returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board,” Air India said in a statement. “Not heeding verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members.” The captain decided to return to Delhi. After landing, the passenger was handed over to security personnel.

“Stressing that the safety, security and dignity of everyone on board is important to Air India, we apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers,” Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said in an interview in February. “Airline staff are often subjected to physical and verbal abuse while on duty. Not a day goes by that we don’t receive reports on passenger behaviour. The behaviour of the passengers on the plane deteriorated. You need a standard,” he said.