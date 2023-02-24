Air India to hire more than 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots after signing record aircraft contracts

Air India, owned by the Tata Group, said on Friday it plans to hire more than 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots in 2023, as part of a major shake-up that has seen the carrier seal orders for a record number of 470 jets at the start of the month.

The overhaul of Air India, once renowned for its outstanding service, began after it returned to the Tata Group last year, aiming to restore its reputation which had soured in the mid-2000s as that the financial problems were piling up.

The airline, which is seeking to capitalise on India’s strong demand for air travel, secured record deals earlier this month for new planes from Airbus and Boeing.

The airline recruited more than 1,900 cabin crew members between May 2022 and February 2023, it said in its statement on Friday.

“We are also looking to step up the hiring of more pilots and maintenance engineers,” said Sandeep Verma, the airline’s in-flight services manager.