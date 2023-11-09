Air India signs intermodal agreement for air-rail connections in Germany with extension to Amsterdam, Brussels, Zurich

Air India has entered an intermodal interline agreement with WorldTicket, the distributor for Deutsche Bahn, allowing Air India passengers to travel on a single ticket with convenient train connections across Germany.

This partnership provides access to over 5600 train stations in Germany, including cities without airports, on the Deutsche Bahn network. Travellers can also use train connections to and from Amsterdam, Brussels, and Zurich via Air India’s Frankfurt gateway. The collaboration extends the same baggage allowance on rail routes as on Air India flights.

This move follows Air India’s recent intermodal partnership for access to rail and bus operators in the UK, Italy, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands.