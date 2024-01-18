Air India revamps passenger experience with Airbus A350-900 upgrades

Under Tata ownership, Air India is set to redefine air travel by introducing luxurious enhancements on its new Airbus A350-900. The upgrades, unveiled at FICCI Wings India, include new amenity kits, sustainable bedding, and refined tableware.

These enhancements will debut on international long-haul flights from mid-2024, coinciding with the A350 entering service. The improvements cover First and Business class amenity kits designed by Ferragamo, refreshed Premium Economy kits by TUMI, and eco-friendly amenity kits for Economy class. The dining experience is also elevated with exquisite chinaware and exclusive serving options for each class.

These changes align with Tata’s broader transformation plan for Air India, emphasising modernisation and enhanced passenger experience.