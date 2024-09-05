Air India flight to UK makes emergency landing in Moscow due to technical issues; passengers safe

Air India flight AI113 from Delhi to Birmingham, operated by Boeing 787-8 registered VT-ANP, made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after encountering technical issues on Wednesday night.

All 258 passengers and 17 crew members landed safely and were unharmed. The incident occurred at approximately 21:35 Moscow time (UTC+3). Sheremetyevo Airport swiftly activated its emergency response plan, providing full assistance to the crew and passengers in accordance with international protocols.

The plane was able to take off again after a few hours on the ground and arrived at its final destination with a delay of seven hours.

This is the third Air India flight in recent months to make an emergency landing due to technical problems. Similar incidents involved flights to San Francisco in July and a previous flight grounded in Russia last year, both of which required emergency landings and logistical challenges for the airline.