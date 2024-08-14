Air India flight to London returns to Mumbai due to pressurisation issue

Air India flight AI129, operated by Boeing 777-300ER registered VT-ALX, was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to London Heathrow. The flight took off on time from Mumbai at 08:36 on August 14, 2024. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot reported a pressurisation issue in the cabin. The aircraft made a return landing in Mumbai at approximately 11:30, about three hours after departure. The landing was executed safely, and the aircraft underwent precautionary checks.

Air India confirmed the incident, stating that the return was due to a technical issue related to cabin pressurisation. They emphasised that the landing was safe and routine.

Air India made alternative arrangements to ensure passengers could reach their destination. The airline offered full refunds for those who chose to cancel their flights. For those who wished to reschedule, complimentary adjustments were provided. Actuallu, the flight was re-scheduled later on the same day, operated by Boeing 777-300ER with registration VT-AEP, which took off at 17:02, some 9 hours after the original scheduled departure.

The airline highlighted that the safety of passengers and crew was their top priority, and all necessary procedures were followed to address the technical issue.

Cabin pressurisation is crucial for passenger comfort and safety, as it maintains a breathable atmosphere at high altitudes. A failure in this system can cause discomfort and safety concerns, necessitating an immediate return to the departure airport.

The Boeing 777 is known for its advanced safety features and is commonly used for long-haul flights, including international routes like Mumbai to London.

Passengers experienced delays and inconvenience due to the flight’s return and subsequent arrangements. However, Air India’s response aimed to mitigate the impact by offering prompt refunds and rescheduling options. The airline’s prompt communication and support were designed to address passenger concerns and provide reassurance following the incident.