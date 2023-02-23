Air India flight from Newark to Delhi made an emergency landing in Stockholm

An Air India flight from Newark, NJ, bound for Delhi with 300 passengers on board had to make an emergency landing in Stockholm, Sweden. On 21 February, Flight AI106 operated by Boeing 777-300ER registered VT-ALK suffered a technical failure forcing it to make an emergency landing at Stockholm airport. A large number of fire engines were deployed at the airport before landing.

It was reported that the oil pressure in engine no. 2 of the flight was rapidly decreasing. Upon inspection, it was found that oil was leaking from the engine. It was thus decided to make an emergency landing.

In a statement, Air India said the flight “faced a technical issue and was diverted to Stockholm early Wednesday morning with 284 pax and eight infants on board. The flight landed safely at the Stockholm airport. Passengers have been provided lounge access and meals. Immigration procedure of passengers is being carried out to ensure their stay at the city’s hotels. Meanwhile, the aircraft is being thoroughly checked to address the technical issue.”

Another Air India Boeing 777-200LR registered VT-AEF is on its way as AI167 this 23 February from Mumbai to Stockholm Arlanda to pick up the stranded passengers.