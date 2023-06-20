Air India finalises orders for 250 Airbus planes and for 220 Boeing jets with options for 70 additional Boeing aircraft

Air India has made significant aircraft orders from both Boeing and Airbus, marking a major expansion of its fleet.

From Boeing, Air India has finalised an order for up to 290 jets, including 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners, and 10 777X jets, with options for 70 additional aircraft (50 737 MAX jets and 20 787s). This is Boeing’s largest order in South Asia and supports Air India’s growth plans in the rapidly growing aviation market of South Asia.

Simultaneously, Air India has firmed up its order for 250 Airbus aircraft, consisting of 140 A320neo, 70 A321neo, 34 A350-1000, and six A350-900 jets. Air India has also selected Airbus’ maintenance and digital services, including the Integrated Materials Solutions (IMS) and Airbus’ Skywise Core X3 aviation analytics platform, to enhance its fleet performance and digital transformation.

These orders signify Air India’s commitment to modernising its fleet and expanding its presence in the global airline market.