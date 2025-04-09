Air India faces fresh scandal as passenger urinates on Japanese executive during flight

Air India is again in the spotlight after a passenger allegedly urinated on a Japanese national during flight AI2336 from Delhi to Bangkok on April 9, 2025 (Airbus A320neo reg. VT-RTS)—echoing the infamous 2022 “pee-gate” incident.

The accused, identified as Tushar Masand (seat 2D), reportedly urinated on Hiroshi Yoshizane, Managing Director of Bridgestone India, who was seated in 1D.

The incident occurred during descent and was immediately reported to India’s aviation regulator, DGCA. Cabin crew swiftly intervened: Masand was relocated, and Hiroshi was assisted and allowed to change clothes. Another business class passenger, citing safety concerns, demanded Masand be removed from the area.

Hiroshi declined to file a formal complaint; Masand apologised and was moved to economy class (seat 14C). Air India issued a verbal warning to the unruly passenger and followed all regulatory procedures.

An independent committee will now assess further action.

This marks a troubling repeat for the airline, recalling the 2022 case where a drunk passenger urinated on a 72-year-old woman during a New York–Delhi flight. That incident led to public outrage, an arrest, and a job termination for the offender.

Air India says it remains committed to DGCA protocols and passenger safety.