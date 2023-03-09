Air India Express cabin crew member arrested for smuggling gold

A cabin crew member working for Air India Express has been arrested at Cochin Airport, India on Wednesday for smuggling gold, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate said. The flight attendant carried 1487 grams of gold and arrived from flight IX474 originating from Bahrain.

With the gold wrapped around his hands, covering the sleeve of the shirt, he tried to pass the airport’s green channel, meant for the passengers who do not posses articles or goods that are restricted or in excess of the admissible duty-free allowance, if any.

“A member of the crew on an Air India Express flight IX 474 has been taken into custody following an incident involving smuggling. The said individual has been placed on suspension with immediate effect,” the airline wrote in a statement.

“Air India Express has zero tolerance for such behavior and will be taking stern action against the individual including termination of service following receipt of the report from the investigative authorities,” Air India added. Source: Kerala: Air India Express cabin crew arrested in Kochi for smuggling 1.49kg of gold (gulfnews)