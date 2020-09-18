Dubai authorities suspend Air India Express for knowingly bringing Covid-19 positive passenger into the country

By
André Orban
-
1
37

Air India Express has flown passengers to Dubai despite knowing they were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, thus endangering other passengers and causing a serious health risk. Not only once, but twice.

After the second flight (IX1135 from Jaipur to Dubai on 4 September 2020), Dubai authorities decided to suspend Air India Express flights for a duration of 15 days starting on 18 September and slapped penalties onto the airline, which will have to pay for all expenditures relating to medical costs and quarantine of affected passengers.

Air India Express will have to submit detailed corrective action before being authorised to resume flights.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.