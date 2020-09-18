Dubai authorities suspend Air India Express for knowingly bringing Covid-19 positive passenger into the country

Air India Express has flown passengers to Dubai despite knowing they were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, thus endangering other passengers and causing a serious health risk. Not only once, but twice.

After the second flight (IX1135 from Jaipur to Dubai on 4 September 2020), Dubai authorities decided to suspend Air India Express flights for a duration of 15 days starting on 18 September and slapped penalties onto the airline, which will have to pay for all expenditures relating to medical costs and quarantine of affected passengers.

Air India Express will have to submit detailed corrective action before being authorised to resume flights.

Verified : Flown coronavirus passengers to Dubai despite knowing they are positive endangering other passengers? And twice. Dubai authorities suspend Air India Express flights and slap penalties.