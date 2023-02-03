Air India Express Boeing 737-800 suffers engine failure shortly after take-off from Abu Dhabi, UAE

On 3 February, an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 (registered VT-AYC) operated flight IX348 between Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Kozhikode Calicut Airport, India. During or shortly after take-off, the aircraft suffered an engine failure. The pilots then quickly returned to Abu Dhabi Airport.

The engine emitted smoke and fire, enough for the crew to start an emergency evacuation, as seen on footage that appeared on social media.

