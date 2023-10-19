Air India Express unveils new brand identity and livery

Air India Express and AirAsia India, both subsidiaries of the Tata-owned Air India, have revealed a common branding as ‘Air India Express’ on a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. The new branding features a colour palette of Express Orange and Express Turquoise, representing brand values like enthusiasm and agility, along with style, a contemporary premium sensibility, and a digital-first approach.

With the merger of Air India Express and AirAsia India in its final stages, this transformation aims to provide value, accessibility, and connectivity to every Indian. The new branding and refreshed livery mark the airline’s ambitious growth and transformation journey, with a plan to grow its fleet to about 170 narrow-body aircraft over the next five years, covering domestic and short-haul international markets.

The livery of the aircraft is inspired by traditional Indian textile designs, showcasing the country’s artistic diversity.

Air India Express operates over 300 flights daily across various domestic and international airports with a fleet of 58 aircraft.

Source: Gulf News