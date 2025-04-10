Air India Express pilot dies of cardiac arrest after flight from Srinagar to Delhi

A tragic loss struck Air India Express on April 9, 2025, when one of its pilots, Captain Armaan, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest shortly after landing a flight from Srinagar to Delhi.

Captain Armaan, in his late 30s, completed flight operations safely. He fell ill after landing, reportedly vomiting and collapsing at the airline’s dispatch office at Delhi IGI Airport. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Air India Express released a statement expressing deep sorrow:

“We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague… We request all concerned to respect privacy at this time and avoid unnecessary speculation.”

The airline is cooperating with authorities and providing support to the pilot’s family during this period of grief.