Air India Express Boeing 737-800 crashes at Kozhikode airport, India, with nearly 190 people on board

An Air India Express Boeing 737-800 (registration VT-AXH) skidded off the runway and shattered in two during a landing in heavy rain on runway 10 of Kozhikode airport on Friday around 19:40 local time. There were 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 Pilots and 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft.

Air India Express flight IX1344 came from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

A state deputy said at least one person, the pilot, was killed, while media reported dozens of people hospitalised. Two passengers are also reported dead, while the first officer is in critical condition.

“The plane broke into two pieces and also did not catch fire. We do not expect a lot of casualties in this crash,” said an Air India official. The accident happened at Kozhikode Calicut international airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in the state of Kerala (southern India).

