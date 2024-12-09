Air India expands Airbus order to 344 aircraft, signs A350 fleet maintenance contract

Air India has announced an additional order of 100 Airbus aircraft, including 10 A350 widebody and 90 A320 Family narrowbody planes, bringing its total Airbus orderbook to 344.

Key highlights include:

Fleet Expansion: This new order supplements the 250 Airbus aircraft ordered in 2023, as part of Air India’s fleet modernisation and growth strategy. Six A350-900s have already been delivered.

Focus on Maintenance Excellence: Air India has signed a Flight Hour Services-Component (FHS-C) contract for its A350 fleet, ensuring optimised performance and reliability with access to regional spares, repair services, and on-site stock at Delhi.

Supporting Vihaan.AI Transformation Plan: The expansion aligns with Tata Group's vision to position Air India as a world-class global airline, supported by India's rapidly growing aviation market and infrastructure improvements.

Aircraft Highlights

The A350 widebody offers a 25% reduction in fuel burn and CO? emissions, 50% less noise, and a range of up to 9,700nm for ultra-long-haul routes.

The A321neo provides over 20% fuel and CO? savings with a quiet, spacious cabin optimised for passenger comfort on single-aisle routes.

Air India’s modernisation is poised to meet increasing global demand, with Airbus supporting this growth through advanced aircraft and maintenance services.