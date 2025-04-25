Air India diverts flights as Pakistan closes airspace to Indian carriers

Air India is facing major disruptions after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airlines earlier today, reportedly in response to India’s actions regarding terrorism in Kashmir. Unlike previous closures, this one specifically targets Indian carriers, with Air India bearing the brunt due to its extensive long-haul network.

Key diversions include:

US/Canada to India : Flights like San Francisco–Mumbai (AI180) and Toronto–Delhi (AI190) have been rerouted to Copenhagen , despite being over Russian airspace when redirected.

: Flights like San Francisco–Mumbai (AI180) and Toronto–Delhi (AI190) have been rerouted to , despite being over Russian airspace when redirected. Europe to India : London–Delhi (AI162) and Paris–Delhi (AI148) were diverted to Abu Dhabi .

: London–Delhi (AI162) and Paris–Delhi (AI148) were diverted to . Some flights, like AI112 from London, appear to have departed with adjusted fuel loads and flight plans post-closure.

It is still unclear whether these diversions are temporary or will lead to extended delays and changes for passengers. Air India has yet to issue an official statement.