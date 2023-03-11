Air India boosts services to destinations in East Asia

Air India & Air India Express now offer 67 weekly flights to 5 East Asian cities

Air India, India’s leading carrier and a Star Alliance member, has added frequency on popular eastbound routes in its 2023 Summer Schedule, bringing more options for travellers to fly to and from Bangkok (Thailand), Hong Kong, and Seoul (South Korea).

Effective 26th March 2023, Air India will add a total of eight new weekly flights: six to Bangkok (three each from Delhi and Mumbai), as well as additional weekly flights from Delhi to Seoul (Incheon) and Hong Kong. All flights will be operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring a two-class cabin configuration, comprising 18 Business Class and 236 Economy Class seats.

With these additions, Air India and Air India Express will collectively offer 67 weekly services to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Trichy and Madurai.

Mr Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer, Air India, said, “Building a more robust network is a key element of Air India’s Vihaan.AI 5-year transformation plan, and having boosted services on multiple routes to North America and Europe in quick succession, we are now pleased to step up services to the East. We recognise the importance of providing our customers with convenient and reliable travel options, and this increase in frequency demonstrates our commitment to meeting those needs.”

Air India’s route network also includes non-stop flights from Delhi to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.

The increase in flights to these East Asian destinations will further strengthen Air India’s foothold in the East as well as globally, especially after the recently resumed non-stop flights to Vienna (Austria), Milan (Italy), and Copenhagen (Denmark).

Passengers can now conveniently and comfortably fly to these destinations that are a popular choice not only for tourism but also as hubs of business, trade, and education. With Air India’s renewed focus and vigour on expanding its international network, the airline is well-positioned to capture a larger share of the global aviation market.

The newly added Air India flights are now available for booking on the Air India website, mobile apps, as well as through travel agents and other booking channels.

New Delhi, March 10, 2023