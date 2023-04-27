Air India adds more flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai

? Flight timings spread throughout the day

? More flights on twin-aisle Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft

? Aligns network with Air India Express to achieve synergy

Air India has bolstered operations to Dubai, UAE, with more non-stop flights to and from Delhi and Mumbai, as part of the network alignment process between Air India and Air India Express.

In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai (in both directions), including a new flight that starts on 29 April 2023.

Between Mumbai and Dubai, Air India now operates up to 6x daily flights (in both directions). For most of the week, this means eight flights a day each way to Dubai from the two Indian cities.

The flight timings to and from Dubai are spread throughout the day, providing Air India’s customers with the option to select from morning, afternoon, and evening departures, as per their preferences.

This optimisation of Air India’s flight schedule for Dubai is part of the ongoing network alignment between Air India and Air India Express, achieving synergy by densifying presence on the routes that are more commercially viable and reducing frequencies on overlapping routes.

Air India has also deployed its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft (featuring 18 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 238 Economy Class seats) on the majority of daily flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai. The remainder of the flights are operated by Airbus A320/321 aircraft.

New Delhi, 26 April 2023