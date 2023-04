Air Horizont Boeing 737 rejects take-off at Braunschweig after flames on engine, grounding Arsenal’s women team

Air Horizont Boeing 737-400 (registered 9H-MPW) safely rejected take-off on runway 26 at Braunschweig Wolfsburg Airport (BWE/EDVE), Germany, when flames appeared on its left CFM56 engine.

Flight HAT2771 was carrying Arsenal Women’s Soccer team back to London Stansted from a Champions League game at Wolfsburg. As a result, the team remained in Wolfsburg overnight on Sunday before flying back to England on Monday afternoon.

The flames might have been caused by a bird strike.

