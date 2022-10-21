Snow, storm and graffiti vandalism: Air Greenland is again affected

Air Greenland is affected by delays and suspends flights to and from Nuuk on Friday. On Thursday, the flight from Copenhagen was slightly delayed due to vandalism. The police have caught a boy under the age of 15 in connection with the vandalism of two of the A330-200’s toilets.

On Wednesday, the airline announced that snow and slippery runways were delaying the flight schedule. Air Greenland informs that they are still in the process of cleaning up.

On Thursday, Air Greenland states in a post on Facebook that all flights to and from Nuuk will be suspended on Friday. This is due to a storm that hits Paamiut, Nuuk and Maniitsoq. Flights to and from Sisimiut are also at risk of being cancelled.

But it’s not just the weather that makes for a smooth journey with Air Greenland. On Thursday, Air Greenland found extensive graffiti on two toilets of its Airbus A330-200 Norsaq during the flight from Copenhagen to Kangerlussuaq, which was reported to the police.

The police were thus present when Norsaq landed in Kangerlussuaq. The captain briefed all passengers before the police came on board. Approximately 15 minutes passed before the passengers could leave the plane.

The head of duty at the Greenland Police states that it is a boy under the age of 15 who is behind the “works of art”.

Source: Sermitsiaq.ag