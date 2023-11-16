Medical emergency: Air Greenland flight diverts to Stavanger, Norway

An unexpected extra landing in Stavanger, Norway for passenger and crew members traveling on board the Air Greenland Airbus A330-800 (registered OY-GKN). The passengers boarded the aircraft in Copenhagen, Danmark destination Kangerlussuaq, Greenland. One passenger, however, required medical attention, making the crew decide to head back to the Norwegian airport.

Air Greenland confirmed the diversion, but didn’t disclose more information, due to medical confidentiality. The airline reassured that the passengers were being taken care of.

Later, flight GL781 left Stavanger airport, passengers had to accept a delay of just over two hours.