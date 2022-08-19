Lack of jet fuel in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland – Air Greenland pilots asked to fill up at other airports

The company Air BP, which supplies jet fuel in Kangerlussuaq, is about to run out of supplies of Jet A1, which is the type of fuel that, among others, Air Greenland uses on its planes.

The lack of fuel is a serious situation that, in the worst-case scenario, can disrupt flights to, from and within Greenland. But the biggest problem here and now is that the fuel situation increases Air Greenland’s costs.

At Air Greenland, the situation is cause for concern, but they expect to ride out the storm, says Director of Flight Operations, John Nielsen:

“We have been told that there are limited quantities of jet A-1 fuel available, which is why we have asked our pilots to take as much fuel as possible from their departure airport – without it going beyond the service level. Passengers or cargo may not be dropped off to make room for return fuel. It is most important for Air Greenland to get the passengers and letters to their destinations.”

Source: Sermitsiaq AG