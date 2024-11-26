Farewell Kangerlussuaq: Air Greenland bids goodbye to historic hub

Air Greenland marked the final opening day of its Kangerlussuaq station, transitioning transatlantic flights to the capital’s new airport in Nuuk.

Chairman Malik Hegelund Olsen praised Kangerlussuaq’s legacy as Greenland’s aviation cornerstone: “Today we gather to say goodbye and thank you to Kangerlussuaq, which has been a central part of Air Greenland’s history for 64 years. With the opening of Nuuk’s new airport and the relocation of our station service, we mark the end of an era.”

Despite the change, Air Greenland will maintain flights to Kangerlussuaq three times a week, highlighting its future as a key tourism destination and cultural hub.