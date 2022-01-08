Coronavirus: Air Greenland suspends ticket sales and gets authorisation to fly Dash 8 without a flight attendant

It is no longer possible to buy a ticket for a domestic or Atlantic trip on Air Greenland’s website. This is because corona infection and quarantine among staff and passengers make it difficult to run the flights.

Air Greenland states that due to the situation there are very few seats left on the various flights in the coming week.

“Therefore, in accordance with the authorities’ recommendations, it is currently not possible to buy a ticket on www.airgreenland.gl until and including 16 January,” Air Greenland writes in a press release.

Air Greenland explains that corona infection and quarantine among passengers require significant resources at the moment, as very many are asking to be rebooked.

However, it is still possible to get a ticket for citizens with an urgent need to travel within the next 10 days, due to critical illness, death in the close family or the like.

The company has also received extraordinary permission from the Danish Transport Authority to fly without a flight attendant on Dash 8 aircraft, with the condition that there may be a maximum of 19 passengers on board. The Dash 8-200 normally seats 37 passengers.

“On these flights, it will be the pilots on board who are in charge of safety briefing and communication with the passengers. The passengers who are moved due to the limitation of 19 passengers will automatically be rebooked for the earliest possible alternative departure,” writes Air Greenland.

The company also says that due to the widespread infection and quarantine among staff and passengers, changes may occur in the flights at short notice.

Source: sermitisiaq.ag