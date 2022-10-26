Air Greenland charters other aircraft after Airbus A330-200 receives wing damage

Air Greenland is forced to charter other aircraft as its sole Airbus A330-200 (registered OY-GRN) went out of service after it was hit by an escalator on Tuesday, the airline wrote on social media. As the damage to the wing is extensive, the aircraft, nicknamed Norsaq, is out of commission for at least one week and has been grounded at the airport of Kangerlussuaq, Greenland.

Today, Atlantic Airways will operate two flights with an Airbus A319 (registered OY-RCG). At moment of writing, Atlantic Airways operated Air Greenland’s scheduled flight between Copenhagen, Danmark and Kangerlussuaq (to accommodate 144 passengers).

Air Greenland plans an extra departure for another 174 passengers.

Passengers who are still stranded will be dully informed, Air Greenland confirmed.