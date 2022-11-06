Air Greenland’s new Airbus A330neo will make Greenland greener

The new Airbus A330-800neo, which Air Greenland takes over on 1 December, uses less fuel per seat and more biofuel than other companies.

“We invest in telling that Air Greenland takes the climate problem seriously and limits our CO2 emissions as much as possible, as well as marketing Greenland as a sustainable destination,” says Air Greenland’s director Jacob Nitter Sørensen about the new Airbus A330-800neo, which is named Tuukkaq.

The new plane had its first test flight last week, and there are more on the way under Airbus before Air Greenland takes over, which will happen on 30 November in Toulouse, where Airbus has its headquarters.

“After being equipped with Air Greenland’s safety equipment etc. in the cabin, we have the first flight from Toulouse to Kangerlussuaq on 7 December,” explains Jacob Nitter Sørensen and talks about the sustainable development that Air Greenland marks with the new aircraft.

“In part, the new Airbus Tuukkaq uses up to 20 percent less fuel than the current Norsaq, which is 25 years old. In part, the cabin is furnished with new modern seat designs, so that without compromising on comfort and distance between the seats, there is room for more seats, so that the number increases from the current 278 to 305 seats. All in all, this means a significant saving on fuel and thus CO2 emissions per seat kilometre,” explains Jacob Nitter Sørensen.

Saturday, 05 November 2022 – 13:20

Source: Sermitsiaq AG