Air Greenland’s new Airbus A330neo damaged in accident at Copenhagen airport

Air Greenland’s new Airbus A330neo “Tuukkaq” was involved in an accident at Copenhagen airport, resulting in damage to its wing. After the passengers disembarked, the plane was being moved into the hangar when it collided with an SAS plane.

While the damage is not severe, Air Greenland has taken Tuukkaq out of service until repairs can be made. There were no injuries in the accident, and the airline is working to find a replacement plane for scheduled flights. Customers are advised to check the airline’s website for updates.