Air Greenland’s flight schedules for 2024 are packed with news

Air Greenland announced its flight schedules for 2024 and beyond during the Vestnorden travel fair. The key highlights include:

New Routes: Air Greenland is launching a new flight route between Nuuk and Iqaluit starting June 26, 2024. This route aims to enhance cooperation between Nunavut and Greenland and provide better mobility. An interline agreement with Canadian North allows seamless journeys to and from North America. Interline Agreements: Air Greenland has signed interline agreements with Canadian North, Icelandair, and SAS, enabling travellers to book flights with these airlines via Air Greenland’s website and vice versa. Aalborg Route: The route between Aalborg and Kangerlussuaq is set to reopen in 2024, with a stopover in Copenhagen, catering to customers’ needs to travel to and from North Jutland. Increased Flights to Denmark: Air Greenland will operate additional flights between Kangerlussuaq and Copenhagen, bringing the total number of weekly departures to ten during the summer peak season. The airline plans to adapt domestic capacity to the increased Atlantic traffic. Future Plans: Air Greenland will continue to research the market for aircraft types, potentially adding smaller aircraft for specific routes. Additionally, the airline looks forward to flights between Ilulissat and Copenhagen in 2026. New Interline Destinations: In 2024, Air Greenland signed interline agreements with SAS and Icelandair, expanding international routes available through their website. These routes are offered in cooperation with either SAS or Icelandair’s route networks via Keflavik or Copenhagen.

The list of new destinations for 2024 includes Aarhus, Amsterdam, Anchorage, Bergen, Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Chicago, Denver, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gothenburg, Halifax, Hamburg, Hanover, London, Luxembourg, Kandersteg, Manchester, Milan, Minneapolis, Munich, New York, Oslo, Paris, Seattle, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Toronto, Trondheim, Vancouver, and Washington DC.