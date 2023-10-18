Air Greenland to launch new route from Nuuk to Iqaluit, Nunavut (Canada)

Air Greenland is set to launch a new route between Nuuk and Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut, on June 26, 2024, running through the summer peak season until October 23. This weekly route, departing every Wednesday, will provide a same-day connection to Ottawa, Canada, through the airline Canadian North.

The initiative stems from a cooperation agreement signed in 2022 between Nunavut and Greenland, focusing on areas like culture, education, fisheries, green energy, and improving mobility.

The route will operate weekly with Dash 8 aircraft, departing from Nuuk at 15:30, with an approximate two-hour flight time and a two-hour time difference. The initial operation will run from June to October, with possible expansion based on demand.

This new route signifies Air Greenland’s commitment to promoting cooperation with Inuit and neighbouring regions, marking its fifth international route. The service is seen as a response to increasing interest in Arctic travel since the last scheduled flight between the two capitals in 2014.