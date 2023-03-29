Air Greenland starts new route from Billund in Denmark to Kangerlussuaq

On Wednesday, the first passengers flew directly from Billund in Denmark to Kangerlussuaq with Air Greenland.

Air Greenland’s well-known red colour ornated gates 8-10 at Billund Airport on Wednesday, when the airline opened up the route from Billund Airport to Kangerlussuaq. It is now possible to fly directly from Jutland to Kangerlussuaq once a week on Wednesdays.

Billund has great expectations for the new route, says Jan Hessellund, CEO of Billund Airport: “It is a great honour for Billund Airport that we now have a direct connection to Greenland. We are sure that a successful collaboration has now begun that creates value for us, Air Greenland, but also to a great extent for all the citizens who now find it easier to visit and be visited by friends and family.”

According to the director, there is great demand for a route directly from Western Denmark to Greenland.

It is hoped that the new route can benefit Greenlanders visiting their homeland, but also tourism, because more travellers can now come directly to and from Western Denmark and not have to go to Copenhagen first.

Anne Nivika Grødem from Visit Greenland looks forward to welcoming the Danes to Greenland: “Denmark is a very important tourist market for Greenland, and the new flight route from Billund Airport provides more opportunities for travellers from Jutland to easily fly to Greenland. We look forward to welcoming guests to our homeland – all year round and to all destinations in the country.”