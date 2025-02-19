Air Greenland plans Airbus A320neo acquisition to expand international reach

Air Greenland is set to introduce an Airbus A320neo in 2026 as part of its fleet expansion strategy, supporting the airline’s growing international operations. The new Nuuk International Airport is a key enabler, allowing direct international flights instead of routing through Kangerlussuaq.

Currently focused on Copenhagen and Reykjavik, Air Greenland aims to expand into London and Germany, leveraging the A320neo’s efficiency for these new routes. The move aligns with the island’s rising tourism demand, driven by new services from United Airlines (New York-Newark) and SAS (Copenhagen, using A320neos).

As Greenland gains global attention after recent declarations of U.S. President Trump, Sørensen emphasised the need for sustainable infrastructure development to support tourism growth while protecting the environment and local communities.