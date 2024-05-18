Air Greenland opens route to Iqaluit, Nunavut (Canada)

Air Greenland will launch a new route between Nuuk, Greenland, and Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut, on June 26, 2024. The service will run weekly on Wednesdays until October 23, using Dash-8 aircraft. This route enables same-day connections to Ottawa, Montreal, and Kuujjuaq through an interline agreement with Canadian North. The initiative follows a 2022 cooperation agreement between Nunavut and Greenland aimed at enhancing cultural, educational, and economic ties, as well as mobility between the regions.

Air Greenland’s Chairman Malik Hegelund Olsen and Canadian North’s Executive Chairman Johnny Adams emphasised the importance of this route in strengthening existing business, political, and cultural connections. Air Greenland CEO Jacob Nitter Sørensen highlighted the route’s potential to boost Greenland’s accessibility and foster greater cooperation within the Arctic region, while Canadian North’s CEO Shelly De Caria expressed excitement about the partnership’s potential to enhance tourism, regional collaboration, and economic development.

This collaboration makes it easier for travellers to book tickets between Nuuk and Canadian destinations, promoting greater connectivity and cultural exchange.