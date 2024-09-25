Air Greenland expands 2025 summer schedule with direct flights between Nuuk and Aalborg

Air Greenland has expanded its 2025 summer flight schedule to enhance connectivity between Greenland and Denmark. With the opening of Nuuk International Airport’s 2200-metre runway, two new flight routes will be added.

Direct Flight Between Nuuk and Aalborg: From June 18 to August 27, 2025, Air Greenland will operate a weekly direct flight between Nuuk and Aalborg, responding to high customer demand. Additional Flight Between Nuuk and Billund: From March 18 to October 23, 2025, an extra weekly flight will be added between Nuuk and Billund, with a stopover in Keflavik, facilitating connections to North America through a partnership with Icelandair.

These updates reflect Air Greenland’s strategy to improve connectivity and meet rising demand for travel between Jutland, Greenland, and Iceland. Both routes will be operated by Jettime’s Boeing 737-800 and will be available for booking next week.