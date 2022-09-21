Air Greenland and Icelandair to increase cooperation

Icelandair and Air Greenland have signed a letter of intent for increased strategic cooperation between the two airlines. The companies see common opportunities for cooperation that will link the two companies’ networks, Air Greenland’s extensive network in Greenland and Icelandair’s network from Keflavik International Airport. The cooperation will benefit both companies’ customers and increase connectivity in their markets to, from, via and within Greenland and Iceland.

Icelandair has integrated its regional operations with the international network by moving services to destinations in Greenland from Reykjavik Airport to Keflavik International Airport. This change provides even more convenient connections to and from Air Greenland’s extensive network in Greenland to Iceland and Icelandair’s extensive route network in Europe and North America.

Icelandair’s CEO, Bogi Nils Bogason, said: “We are very pleased to increase the cooperation with Air Greenland. We focus on partnering with like-minded airlines that share our passion and commitment toward excellent customer experience and sustainability. With better connectivity to Air Greenland’s comprehensive route network in Greenland and to Icelandair’s hub at Keflavik International Airport, we will be able to offer seamless connections between Greenland and our extensive network in Europe and North America. We will benefit from Air Greenland’s local knowledge and investment in infrastructure in Greenland and Air Greenland will benefit from our comprehensive sales and distribution network in Europe and North America.”

Air Greenland’s CEO, Jacob Nitter Sørensen, said: “We see increased cooperation as strategically beneficial for Greenland, as the connection to Icelandair’s many international routes will create better accessibility for Greenland and provide better opportunities for business and leisure travellers to easily reach Greenland. We will thus ensure that residents will find it easier to get out into the world, and the world will find it easier to get to Greenland. In addition, tourists coming to Iceland will have better opportunities to visit Greenland. Finally, increased cooperation will mean that our customers will be able to buy a trip via our website, which will also feature Icelandair’s extensive route network. Icelandair’s customers will be able to do the same, making it easier to get a coherent itinerary to and from Greenland.”