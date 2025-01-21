Air Greenland adjusts traffic program on Tuesday, January 21, due to coast-wide storm warning

Air Greenland has cancelled all flights along the west and south coasts today, Tuesday, January 21, due to a severe storm bringing strong winds and heavy precipitation. The airline cites potential turbulence at higher altitudes and unsafe flying conditions as the reason for the disruption. Among the affected routes is the crucial connection between Nuuk and Copenhagen, as well as several domestic flights.

Passengers impacted by the cancellations are being rebooked for departures on Wednesday and Thursday. Air Greenland has informed customers that rebooking to an earlier flight than the one assigned will not be possible. The airline is actively working on revised itineraries, which will be sent out as soon as possible, and no later than Wednesday, January 22. Travelers are encouraged to stay updated via Air Greenland’s website, the Club Timmisa app, or email notifications.

For those requiring accommodation or meal vouchers, assistance is available at the airport or heliport. Passengers wishing to cancel or rebook for a later date can do so via the airline’s customer service portal. Air Greenland apologizes for the inconvenience and assures travelers that all efforts are being made to resume normal operations as soon as weather conditions permit.