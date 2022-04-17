Navigate

Two flights to Madeira diverted to the Canary Islands due to strong winds

Because of strong winds reaching 66 km/h on Madeira island, two flights operated by TUI fly (Germany) and Transavia France diverted respectively to Lanzarote and Tenerife South.

On this Easter Sunday, TUI fly (Germany) flight X3 2853 from Dusseldorf to Funchal Cristiano Ronaldo airport, operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registered D-AMAX tried unsuccessfully to land at the Madeira airport before eventually diverting to Arrecife airport on the Canary island of Lanzarote.

Two hours later, the plane took off again to Madeira, where it landed safely with a delay of four and a half hours.

Half an hour after the TUI fly plane, it was a Transavia France flight from Paris Orly to Madeira (a Boeing 737-800 registered F-HTVD operating flight TO7690) which circled for a while on approach to Madeira before the pilots eventually decided to divert to Tenerife South.

Again, after two hours on the ground in Tenerife, the flight took off again to arrive at Cristiano Ronaldo airport in Madeira with a delay of 4 hours.

 

 

