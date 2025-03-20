Transavia’s PH-XRY recycling: A circular approach to fleet renewal

Transavia’s Boeing 737-700 registered PH-XRY was sent for recycling at AELS, Twente Airport, on November 5, 2024. Since then, thousands of parts have been removed, with many repurposed for aviation use—such as engines returning to Transavia—while other materials are recycled for new applications.

This initiative aligns with Transavia’s goal of reducing environmental impact and cutting residual waste by 80% by 2030.

The airline is phasing out all Boeing 737s over the next seven years, replacing them with cleaner, quieter, and more efficient Airbus aircraft. In 2024, six Airbus A321neos will join the fleet as older 737-800s are retired.

Watch the latest episode to see how PH-XRY is being recycled, piece by piece.