Transavia will now also separate PMC waste on board: 50% less residual waste on all flights

As of today, Transavia will also separate Plastic, Metal and beverage Cartons (PMC) on board on all flights. Earlier, Transavia already started collecting used coffee cups separately. Transavia expects to reduce residual waste by 50% in the short term by separating PMC waste.

Separating waste on board contributes to the sustainable goal of having no residual waste in the aircraft by 2030. “By separating plastic, metal and beverage cartons, we are now taking a major step in reducing residual waste on board. This brings our Zero Waste goal a lot closer. We also see that our passengers are increasingly asking for this,” says Daan Pijzel, head of the Cabin Service at Transavia.

Separating PMC waste on board, how does that work?

Everything that has to do with drinks goes into the PMC waste bin on board Transavia aircraft, i.e. all PET bottles, PET glasses, drinking cartons and cans. After the flight, the waste is handed in at the airport. The airport’s waste processor collects the waste and ensures proper processing. “So separating PMC on board is not quite the same as at home,” says Pijzel. “We are bound by strict European rules. We looked at the PMD waste that we can separate, in line with current regulations.”

Zero waste in 2030

Transavia aims to have no residual waste on board by 2030. Collaboration with partners and suppliers is a precondition for achieving this. Together with suppliers, Transavia is looking at how they can make the range and packaging on board more sustainable. In addition, Transavia is calling for an adjustment of European regulations so that airlines can more easily contribute to a circular economy, residual waste is minimized and the impact and costs for society and the environment are thus reduced.

December 12, 2022