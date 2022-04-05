Transavia will fly to more than 90 destinations this summer

On 31 March the first Transavia flight departed for the new destination Bergamo (Milan) in Italy. The flight was waved goodbye by the CEO of Rotterdam The Hague Airport, Ron Louwerse and the CEO of Transavia, Marcel de Nooijer. In addition, the first flight to Riga in Latvia departed from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Transavia is prepared for the start of the new summer season and will fly to more than 90 destinations in Europe and North Africa this summer.

More first flights to new destinations will follow in the coming weeks. On 1 April, the new destination Bilbao will follow from Eindhoven, on 22 April Bastia (Corsica) and on 13 June Kayseri from Rotterdam, on 24 April Ponta Delgada (the Azores) from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

Marcel de Nooijer, CEO of Transavia: “We are flying almost as much this summer as before the corona crisis in 2019. Since January, we have seen a strong increase in bookings, especially to destinations such as Spain, Italy, Portugal and the Greek islands. The Dutch really want to travel again and we are happy that we can add new beautiful destinations to our network this year. Ponta Delgada in the Azores, for example, is a wonderful destination for an adventure holiday, a pearl in the Atlantic Ocean. There is a lot of interest in this archipelago.”

Ready for the summer season

Marcel de Nooijer: “Preparations for the summer season are in full swing and we always give extra attention to first flights to new destinations. That is extra special this year because we flew much less in the past two years and we can now look to the future with confidence. That also means investing further in our fleet. With the choice of the Airbus 320 NEO and 321 NEO, we are entering a new phase in which we are also taking significant steps in making flying more sustainable.”

Ron Louwerse, CEO of Rotterdam The Hague Airport: “We are very pleased with the addition of the three new destinations with Transavia from our airport. We look forward to receiving many passengers again this summer for leisure, business trips and family visits.”

Passengers put in the spotlight

The passengers on board flight HV 6375 to Bergamo were honoured and welcomed on board via a ‘green carpet’. They also received a gift on board and the aircraft and its passengers were welcomed with a water salute at Bergamo airport.

Bergamo is a beautiful old town east of Milan and close to both Lake Garda and Lake Como and Lake Maggiore. The city is also located at the foot of the Dolomites and thus offers every holidaymaker a beautiful trip. The very first Transavia flight 55 years ago was also to Italy (Naples). With the new destination Bergamo added, Transavia now flies to 12 cities in this popular holiday destination.

Flight information new destinations

Rotterdam The Hague Airport – Bergamo: From March 31

Rotterdam The Hague Airport – Riga: From March 31

Rotterdam The Hague Airport – Bastia: From April 22

Rotterdam The Hague Airport – Kayseri: From June 13

Eindhoven Airport – Bilbao: From April 1

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport – Ponta Delgada (Azores): From April 24

Schiphol, Thursday 31 March 2022