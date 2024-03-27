Transavia welcomes second Airbus A321neo – cleaner, quieter, and more efficient

Transavia has received its second Airbus A321neo as part of its extensive fleet renewal. The new aircraft landed at Amsterdam Schiphol on Thursday, March 28. The airline is replacing its entire Boeing fleet over the coming years, aiming for a cleaner, quieter, and more fuel-efficient aviation sector.

The fleet renewal contributes to the goals of the Sustainable Aviation Agreement. The new aircraft will result in reduced noise levels for airport communities. The Airbus A320 family, along with the chosen engine, reduces the noise footprint by up to 50 percent, significantly improving noise perception during take-off and approach. Moreover, the new Airbuses offer over 15 percent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to the previous generation of aircraft.

Pieter Wensveen, CFO of Transavia, officially received the new aircraft at Airbus in Hamburg. “The aviation sector faces a significant challenge to fly cleaner, quieter, and more efficiently. We are investing billions in this endeavour. The new aircraft are significantly quieter. Over the next seven years, the entire fleet will be renewed. But this can only happen if there remains a perspective for aviation. This summer, we already have six Airbuses in our fleet. A fifth of Transavia’s night flights this summer will be operated by the new, quieter Airbus. By the end of this year, we will have eight, and next year, more than half of our fleet at Schiphol will be renewed, making it more than 50 percent quieter. This exceeds the government’s standards.”

Passengers

The arrival of the new aircraft brings more comfort to passengers. The cabin accommodates up to 232 travellers, compared to 189 in the current Boeing 737-800. The wider cabin provides a sense of extra space, with larger overhead bins featuring improved access to make storing carry-on baggage easier. All seats are equipped with USB-C ports for charging mobile devices.

In late 2021, Air France-KLM placed an order for 100 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family, with the option to purchase an additional 60 aircraft. This order aims to renew and expand the fleets of Transavia Netherlands, Transavia France, and KLM. The order includes both Airbus A320neo and Airbus A321neo aircraft.