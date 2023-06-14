Transavia used interns as cabin crew on flights and is pinned down by the labour inspectorate

The Dutch labour inspectorate has found that low-cost airline Transavia employed interns as cabin crew, treating them as full-fledged employees rather than providing them with a learning-focused internship.

Dozens of students worked as cabin crew for an extended period and received only a small internship allowance, violating labour laws. The investigation was launched following reports about Transavia Holland, and it was revealed that a total of sixty students from five vocational schools were involved.

The labour inspectorate will issue an official report and Transavia may face fines or other penalties. The company has been instructed to pay the affected employees their back wages within four weeks.

Transavia stated that the internships were designed in consultation with the schools and adjustments were made based on discussions with interns and schools. Air France-KLM, the parent company of Transavia Holland, expressed regret over the situation.