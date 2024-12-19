Transavia unveils Summer 2025 routes, including Bordeaux-Brussels

Transavia France, Air France-KLM’s low-cost airline, has announced 10 new summer routes for 2025. Highlights include new flights to major European cities such as Brussels (from Bordeaux), Amsterdam, and Munich.

Key routes:

Bordeaux-Brussels : Starting April 18, 2025, with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays) from €30 one way.

: Starting April 18, 2025, with two weekly flights (Mondays and Fridays) from €30 one way. Paris Orly-Amsterdam: Five weekly flights starting March 30, from €41.

Paris Orly-Munich: Three weekly flights starting April 3, from €41.

The airline also expands Mediterranean options, adding flights from Nantes and Bordeaux to Tirana, and routes from Marseille to Djerba, Funchal, and Larnaca. Lyon gains a connection to Chania, Crete, while a new domestic route links Montpellier to Bastia.

Flights are now on sale, offering affordable options for leisure, family, and business travellers.