Transavia started repatriation flights from Morocco to The Netherlands

Transavia has received permission from the Moroccan authorities to carry out ten repatriation flights in the coming days to bring stranded passengers from Morocco to the Netherlands.

A flight ban was announced from midnight on Wednesday 20 October, which meant that Transavia, among others, had to cancel many flights. During this period of the year, Transavia operates an average of 22 flights per week to Morocco from Amsterdam Schiphol, Eindhoven Airport and Rotterdam The Hague Airport. Ten flights to Morocco will be operated between 22 and 29 October to give passengers the opportunity to fly back to the Netherlands.

Marcel de Nooijer, CEO of Transavia: ‘We are committed to bringing our passengers back to NL. It is very annoying for our passengers that they have been in uncertainty. We are therefore pleased that we have received permission from the Moroccan authorities to carry out ten flights. Although we also know that this will not be enough to bring everyone back home. However, we do everything we can to look for solutions together with our passengers.”

Transavia has frequent contact with passengers via the service centre and, for example, is looking for alternative routes with them. In view of the large crowds this causes at the service centre, there are also passengers who can find their way to the Netherlands themselves so that they have certainty in the short term. Transavia calls on passengers who would still fly with Transavia, but went home in a different way, to cancel their trip via the service centre. This frees up space for other passengers and prevents empty spaces from remaining on the planes.

Flight schedule

The flights that are used are the following:

October 22, 2021 – Marrakech – Amsterdam HV 5754

October 23, 2021 – Marrakech – Amsterdam HV 5752

October 24, 2021 – Marrakech – Amsterdam HV 5760

October 25, 2021 – Casablanca – Amsterdam HV 5750

October 25, 2021 – Nador – Rotterdam HV 2591

October 25, 2021 – Marrakech – Amsterdam HV 5752

October 26, 2021 – Marrakech – Amsterdam HV 5754

October 26, 2021 – Tangier – Rotterdam HV 5702

October 28, 2021 – Marrakech – Amsterdam HV 5752

October 29, 2021 – Marrakech – Amsterdam HV 5754

These are mainly flights that were still in the existing flight schedule, and a number of new flights have been added. Passengers were already booked on the existing flights, they have not yet received a cancellation notice and can continue their journey as previously planned.

Seats are still available on all flights, the passengers who booked the tickets (the main bookers) have been informed about this today so that they have the first chance to book a flight. The expectation is that the demand will exceed the supply of flights.