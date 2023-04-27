Transavia scraps 14 more flights to/from Eindhoven Airport

Transavia, the low-cost subsidiary of KLM, has cancelled another 14 flights to and from Eindhoven Airport due to a shortage of working planes, affecting between 2,000 and 3,000 travellers.

The airline has been facing a shortage of aircraft due to two planes being out of service, another four being grounded for maintenance, and three leased planes from Blue Air not being ready to fly for administrative reasons.

The cancellations come after the airline already cancelled dozens of scheduled flights earlier this month, affecting around 8,000 travellers. Transavia has apologised for the inconvenience and warned that more flights may be cancelled at the last minute due to the unprecedented failure of so many aircraft at once.