Transavia restarts flights from Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Eindhoven Airport

Transavia has started its first flights from Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Eindhoven Airport yesterday. The first flights from Schiphol were carried out on 4 June.

Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Transavia welcomed the first passengers back to the airport for the flight to Faro this morning at 07:50 for the first time in twelve weeks. In addition to passengers and crew, COO Petra de Ruiter also went on board. “I think it is important to welcome our crew back and see and experience how this adapted way of travelling is felt and experienced. Not only by our crew but of course also by our passengers. We are happy that we have started up and that we can also make travel to beautiful destinations from the region possible again.”

In addition to Faro in Portugal, Rotterdam The Hague Airport will see departures from 18 June to Malaga, Alicante and Ibiza in Spain and Split in Croatia. As of 2 July, 22 more destinations will be added, such as Corfu, Kos and Heraklion in Greece, Perugia in Italy and Valencia, Mallorca and Girona in Spain.

Eindhoven Airport has not been closed. With the start-up of the Transavia flights to Faro and Lisbon in Portugal, Barcelona, ​​Malaga, Alicante, Ibiza and Valencia in Spain and Bologna in Italy, more destinations are now also accessible from that region. From 2 July, twelve more destinations will be added, such as Zakynthos, Heraklion and Kos in Greece and Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Mallorca in Spain.

The number of destinations and also the frequency will increase further each week in July and August. Transavia does emphasise that any tightening or adjustment of restrictions in countries due to the coronavirus may mean that an adjustment of the flight schedule is necessary.

Safety on board

Transavia takes various additional measures to make flying as safe and healthy as possible, such as extra cleaning of the aircraft and the reduction of mutual contact. Passengers and crew will have face protection (on the nose and mouth) on all flights, further reducing the already low risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Rotterdam The Hague Airport, Eindhoven Airport, June 18, 2020