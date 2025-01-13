Transavia marks 60 years with retro-themed Airbus A321neo and year-long celebrations

Transavia, the Dutch airline founded on October 21, 1965, celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025. Throughout the year, the airline will honour its rich history while highlighting future plans with passengers, partners, and employees.

A highlight of the celebrations is the arrival of a new Airbus A321neo in retro livery, inspired by the iconic design of Thijs Postma from 1966. The aircraft will feature the original green branding and the large black “T” on the fuselage and tail, blending a tribute to the past with the modern comforts of the latest Airbus interior.

CEO Marcel de Nooijer said, “This milestone is an opportunity to reflect on our achievements and the journey we’ve made. The retro-liveried Airbus symbolizes pride in our heritage and optimism for a sustainable future through fleet renewal.”

Transavia remains committed to its mission of making air travel accessible, continuing to connect passengers to destinations across Europe and North Africa.